Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
View Map
Martin Robinson


1955 - 2019
Martin Robinson Obituary
Robinson, Martin
1955 - 2019
Martin "Mick" William Robinson, 64, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio at OSU hospital. A son to the late Andrew Robinson and survived by mother, Jeanette (Chuck) Robinson; sister, Carole Robinson; three children, Michael (Michelle) Robinson, Martin (Holly) Robinson, and Rachel Robinson. As well as many family and friends and his loving dog, Muttley. Preceded in death by wife of 27 years, Christy Robinson, brothers Dick Robinson (Terri), Don Robinson (Linda), and Dave Robinson. Mick was loved dearly by so many of his friends and family, and he will be missed immensely by everyone. Friends may gather at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St., Groveport, OH. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11AM-2PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
