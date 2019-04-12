|
|
Torch, Martin
1934 - 2019
Martin Torch, MD, 84, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away on April 11, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio. Beloved and devoted husband of 60 years to Sheila; loving father to Mike (and the late Mary), Marla (Dan) O'Keefe, Howard (Stacey); and proud Zayde to Alexandra, Meredith, (Andrew Owens), Emily, Jack, Jordan and Samantha; and loving big brother to Elaine Ullman. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Jean Torch. A long- time resident of Columbus, Ohio, Martin was passionate about his work of over 40 years as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. He was an avid gardener, scuba diver and photographer, but nothing gave him as much joy as spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held Monday, April 15 at 11 am at Temple Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Rd., New Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Paul R. Miller Resident Education Fund c/o Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, T2E-A2700, Columbus, Ohio 43205 or the organization of your choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2019