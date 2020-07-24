Gardner, Marvene

1920 - 2020

Marvene E. Gardner, age 100, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Marvene was born in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond and Anna South. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Gardner, son-in-law Sam Pearson, grandson Rob Patterson, brothers Donald, Robert, and William South, sisters Eileen Smith, Leone Wallace and Norma Cruz. Survived by daughter, Karen Pearson; grandchildren, Chris (Erica) Pearson and Kimberly (Ron) Dunn; great grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jordan and Reid; sister, Wanda Wright; along with nieces and nephews. Family will gather from 10:30-11:30am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St. with a funeral service to follow at 12Noon at the Chapel at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, Ohio 43119. Special thank you and love to Dani and Michelle from Mt. Carmel Hospice. For the safety of all mask are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store