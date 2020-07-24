1/1
Marvene Gardner
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gardner, Marvene
1920 - 2020
Marvene E. Gardner, age 100, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Marvene was born in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond and Anna South. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Gardner, son-in-law Sam Pearson, grandson Rob Patterson, brothers Donald, Robert, and William South, sisters Eileen Smith, Leone Wallace and Norma Cruz. Survived by daughter, Karen Pearson; grandchildren, Chris (Erica) Pearson and Kimberly (Ron) Dunn; great grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jordan and Reid; sister, Wanda Wright; along with nieces and nephews. Family will gather from 10:30-11:30am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St. with a funeral service to follow at 12Noon at the Chapel at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, Ohio 43119. Special thank you and love to Dani and Michelle from Mt. Carmel Hospice. For the safety of all mask are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Chapel at Sunset Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved