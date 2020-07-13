Marvene Poth

Poth, Marvene
1932 - 2020
Marvene Catherine Poth, age 87, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1932, in Franklin County, Ohio, to Harry J. and Hazel N. (Clotts) Poth. She was a Campfire Girl and was a member of the Gahanna Shamrocks Sewing 4-H Club. Marvene was a drum majorette in the Gahanna-Lincoln High School marching band. Marvene was a 1950 graduate of Gahanna-Lincoln High School. Marvene was a 1954 graduate of Capital University, where she earned a B.S. in Education with a major in Business. Marvene taught business at Whitehall-Yearling High School for 38 years. She loved to travel and visited many countries and places throughout the United States. Marvene was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she volunteered creating programs and teaching Bible School. More recently, she became a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law Mabel (George) Miller, Alberta (Raymond) Miller, sister Doris Poth, and brother and sister-in-law Harry (Ruth) Poth, Jr. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Marilyn Miller, George Miller, David (LuAnn) Miller, Kathie Miller, Linda Miller, Charles Poth, Gregory (Becky) Poth, and extended family and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A funeral service will be held at St. Luke, 4456 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230 on Thursday at 11AM. Pastor Steve Brown, officiant. Interment will follow at Mifflin Cemetery. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
