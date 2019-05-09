|
|
Blake, Marvin
1940 - 2019
Marvin Blake, 78, passed away on May 8, 2019. He was born to the late Joseph and Mildred (Hayes) Blake on July 26, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio. Marvin will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Celeste Blake; son, Michael G. Blake of Worthington, Ohio; grandsons, Nathan and Harrison Blake of Worthington, Ohio; sister, Joyce Blake of Columbus, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Carol Brown of Coshocton, Ohio and Margie Appis of Zanesville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvin's family would like to especially thank all of the Hospice Staff at Mount Carmel St. Anne's Mercy Hospital for his wonderful care. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. Per Marvin's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share online condolences and memories, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 15, 2019