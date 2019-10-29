|
Boyles, Marvin
1940 - 2019
Marvin E. Boyles entered eternal rest with our Heavenly Father on Monday, October 28 after a long battle with dementia. His wife and best friend, Karen, was by his side. Marvin will be remembered by his wife; siblings, Janice (Harold Manbeavers) Miller and Joseph Lieving; children, Yvonne Wilcox, Susan Gipson, Carol Gillenwater, Shelly (Patrick) Gibson, Kevin Whited, Michelle (John) Dranschak, Matthew Whited, and Robert Helfrich; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Julia Boyles, and siblings Clarence Jr., Charles and Betty Jo Lieving. Marvin devoted his life to serving others. He served countless meals, built homes, and offered a helping hand to everyone he met. In reply to any thanks Marvin received, he always replied genuinely, "My privilege." Marvin received his gospel ministry license in 1974 and spent the rest of his life preaching salvation. He retired from the federal government's Defense Industrial Security Clearance Office (DISCO) in 2002. Marvin is now free from pain, with a clear mind, and his faithful dog, Brandy, by his side. Remembrance services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Rd, Gahanna. Visitation 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m. Service 12:30p.m. with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please honor Marvin with a donation to Peace Lutheran Church or the . To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019