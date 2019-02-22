|
|
Holt, Marvin C.
1934 - 2019
Marvin C. Holt, age 84, of Grove City, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. He was born September 26, 1934 in Etna, Ohio to the late Charles and Zoa Holt. He graduated from Etna High School and attended Franklin University. He retired from Nationwide Insurance after 44 years of service, retired as the Assoc. Vice President of Corporate Facilities and Office Services. Areas of service include Board of Trustees and past Treasure of the Central Ohio Vision Center, member and past Chairman of the Grove City Planning Commission, member and past Vice Chairman of the Nationwide Insurance Credit Union Board of Directors, received the BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Assoc.) SMA designation (Systems Maintenance Administrator), served on numerous BOMA Boards at the Local, State and National levels. Marvin served in the US Army Active Duty 1957-1958. Preceded in death by his wife Eileen and brother Jack. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Holt; sons, Randy (Cindy) Holt, Todd (Dawn) Holt and Andy (Fiancé`, Jenny) Holt; grandchildren, Jason, Kristofer, Mackenzie and Molly Holt; great grandchildren, Pixie Jo and Lucy Pearl; brother, Jerry (Tim McClung) Holt; step-children, Tom, Matt and Amy Corrothers. Friends may visit on Monday from 2 PM until time of funeral service at 5 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019