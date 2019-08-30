|
Delaney, Marvin
1938 - 2019
Marvin Aron Delaney, (1938-2019), peacefully passed away in the early morning on August 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Neva Jo McLaughlin Delaney; his children, Lisa, Erin and Sean; sons-in-law; seven grandchildren; five siblings; and Zander, his dog and constant companion. His legacy spans beyond his family, touching friends, neighbors, community, and business associates and is defined by his talents for quirky insight and fixing just about anything. His spirit lives in all of us as we have fond, funny memories of him and share those memories with others. Marvin was born is Clem, WV on March 15, 1938 with his twin sister, Margaret. Following graduation in 1957 from Gassaway High School and marrying Neva Jo in 1959, he spent most of his working career with the Eastman Kodak Company, retiring after 28 years. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am at the Church of the Messiah, United Methodist Church, 51 N. State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 1 to Sept. 13, 2019