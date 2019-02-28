|
|
Easter, Marvin
Marvin E. Easter, passed away peacefully on February 13. He will be missed by all who knew him for his great sense of humor and his passion for flying. He was born September 15, 1923 on a farm in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Ersie and Leda Easter, who predeceased him. Marv served in the U.S. Army during WW II. He graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls. It was there he met his future bride, Barbara. They were married on August 15, 1948, and enjoyed 65 years together. Marv joined the Department of Aviation at The Ohio State University's College of Engineering in 1958 and spent the next 40+ years teaching ground and flight courses, as the university's Chief Flight Instructor. He was inducted into the National Association of Flight Instructors Hall of Fame in 1998. Marv is survived by his daughter, Susan Cochran (Bob) of Columbus; son, Mark of Columbus; and son, Steven (Kathy) of Heath; granddaughters, Jennifer Johnson of Columbus, Denise Rutter (Brett) of Minot, South Dakota; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Claire, and Erin. Also niece, Linda Watts (Pete) of Dublin; and great-nieces, Megan Watts of Houston and Kate Watts of Dublin. A celebration of Marv's life will be held at a later date, with an announcement prior to the date. To honor Marv, please consider a donation to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, 55 East State Street, Columbus, OH 43215; or the Austin E. Knowlton Ohio State Airport Enhancement Fund (#315216), 3042 Smith Lab, 174 W. 18th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210; or the Wesley Glen Charitable Care Fund, 5155 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Marv's extended family wishes to thank the nurses, aids, and maintenance staff of Wesley Glenn, 6th Floor Assisted Living and Wesley Hospice, for the remarkable care they provided to Marv. Their kindness, concern, and empathy are truly appreciated. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019