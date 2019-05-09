|
|
Easter, Marvin
Marvin E. Easter, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. He will be missed by all for his great sense of humor and his passion for flying. A service in memory and celebration of Marvin's life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m. at The Ohio State University Airport, 2160 West Case Road, Columbus, OH 43235. A reception will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Marvin with a donation to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra or to the Wesley Glen Charitable Care Fund. To view a complete obituary and extend condolences please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019