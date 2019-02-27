|
|
Frank, Marvin
Marvin Henry Frank, 96, formerly of Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, passed away February 25, 2019, at The Windsor of Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Mr. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Sarah Frank, his wife Charlene, and his three siblings Geraldine (Frank) Greenwald, Betty (Alex) Schoenbaum and Joe (Irene) Frank. He is survived by his children, Melanie (Hardy) Moody, Michael (Laura) Frank, Marijane (Stan) Reeves, Matthew Frank and Milton Frank. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Jacqueline (Ben) Phillips, Aimee Reeves, Ian Frank, Stav Frank and Lior Frank; and two great grandchildren, Mila and Sloane Phillips. He is also survived by his "adopted son", Steve (Tootie) Poteet; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks go out to cousins, Rick and Joann Miller for their 'Sunday Evenings with Marvin'. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio he attended Stele High School in 1940 and enrolled at The Ohio State University in 1942. In those early years, before attending the university, he worked for his father at The Joe Frank (Chicken) Company selling eggs and driving trucks. He always loved to share his many stories regarding his escapades working for his father and spending weekends at Crystal Lake. While at Ohio State, his whole class was inducted into the service. He began as a Technician 5th grade in the Army and then attended Officer Candidates School, becoming a 2nd Lieutenant. He served in the North African and Philippines campaign, and separated from the Army in 1946 as a Captain. He moved to Columbus, Ohio, after marrying Marjorie Glassman, and started a chain of retail stores known as the University Shops. In 47 years he opened 37 stores on college campuses located in 10 states. One store, "M.H. Frank, Ltd." still remains on the campus of Clemson University, and is owned and operated by Steve Poteet. In 1976 he moved to Lexington, Kentucky, and retired to Florida in 1996. He especially loved golfing and bridge, and was doing both until the age of 92. His third passion was the Ohio State University Buckeyes. There was nothing he enjoyed more than watching the Buckeyes play football in the Horseshoe on Saturday afternoons in the fall. Graveside funeral services will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, or to the Humane Society of Sarasota County. Online guestbook at hebrewmemorialfl.com. Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services, 2426 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL is serving the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019