1/
Marvin Greenberg
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Greenberg, Marvin
1930 - 2020
Marvin S. Greenberg, 90, passed away October 29, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Samuel and Fannie Greenberg, brothers Joe (Annabelle) Greenberg, Larry Greenberg, sister Evelyn (Meyer) Hoffman, brother-in-law Sanford Slaven. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Maxine Weisman Greenberg; son, Alan (Shelley) Greenberg; daughters, Lori Greenberg (Edward) Tolchin and Bobbi Greenberg; sister, Reva Slaven; sister-in-law, Barbara Greenberg; grandchildren, Zach Tolchin, Dodi Tolchin, Jordan Greenberg; and step granddaughter, Cathy Pattap; and best friends, Nancy and Mel Martin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marvin served in the Army during the Korean War, retired from SCOA Industries as Vice President after more than 20 years. He was an avid golfer and OSU Buckeye fan. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30 at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue www.bethjacobcolumbus.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
New Beth Jacob Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved