Greenberg, Marvin
1930 - 2020
Marvin S. Greenberg, 90, passed away October 29, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Samuel and Fannie Greenberg, brothers Joe (Annabelle) Greenberg, Larry Greenberg, sister Evelyn (Meyer) Hoffman, brother-in-law Sanford Slaven. Survived by his wife of 70 years, Maxine Weisman Greenberg; son, Alan (Shelley) Greenberg; daughters, Lori Greenberg (Edward) Tolchin and Bobbi Greenberg; sister, Reva Slaven; sister-in-law, Barbara Greenberg; grandchildren, Zach Tolchin, Dodi Tolchin, Jordan Greenberg; and step granddaughter, Cathy Pattap; and best friends, Nancy and Mel Martin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marvin served in the Army during the Korean War, retired from SCOA Industries as Vice President after more than 20 years. He was an avid golfer and OSU Buckeye fan. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30 at New Beth Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue www.bethjacobcolumbus.org
