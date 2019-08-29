|
|
Hamiter, Marvin
Marvin E Hamiter, Jr., 45, of Scottsdale, AZ, was born on January 30, 1974 to Marvin E Hamiter, Sr. and Juanita (Scales) Hamiter in Columbus, Ohio, where he graduated from Brookhaven High School. He passed away on August 19, 2019 at his home in Scottsdale, AZ. Marvin is survived by three beloved children, Marvin E Hamiter III, Danayjah Hamiter and Luis Hamiter; parents, Marvin and Juanita Hamiter, Florence, Arizona; grandmother, Cortez Juanita Scales; sister, Sheila (Corey) Bennett; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road, Columbus, OH 43224 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. and service immediately following at 11 a.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019