Kaplan, Marvin
1937 - 2019
Dr. Marvin Kaplan, age 81, passed away on April 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Sylvia Kaplan, ex-wife Deborah Zelizer Kaplan, brother Neil Kaplan. Survived by his sons, Gregory (Nuria) Kaplan, Harlan Kaplan and Randall (Jennifer) Kaplan; daughter, Tamara Pilblad; sister, Irma Barbara; grandchildren, Lily, Zachary, Zoe and Andrew; nieces, Melissa and Ivy; Anna Gowan and her family. Marvin was one of the founding physicians of Canyon Medical Center and spent most of his career at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Sunday, April 14 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be observed at the Kaplan residence in New Albany on Sunday immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Camp Ramah in Wisconsin in his memory www.ramahwisconsin.com Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019