Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Chillicothe, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin George
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin L. George


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin L. George Obituary
George, Marvin L.
1935 - 2020
Marvin L. George, 84, of Clarksburg, died 5:55 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born October 7, 1935, in Chillicothe, to the late Pauline Cox George. On November 12, 1980, he married the former Sandra L. Greenwalt who survives. In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Jayne (Wayne) Simon, of Charlotte, NC, step children, David Hall, of Clarksburg, Douglas Hall, of Galloway and Dwayne (Staci) Hall, of Grove City; 6 grandchildren; a sister, Frances Clark, of Cambridge; a brother-in-law, Bill Rheyne, Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step father, Pauline and Harley Gray; a sister, Barbara Rheyne; and a brother, Gary George. Marvin retired from Favret Heating and Cooling following 46 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to work with his hands. The family wants to extend a special "thank you" to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially his nurse, Pam, for the wonderful care given to Marvin and compassion shown to our family during this time. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe with Steve Walker officiating. A celebration of his life will be held at his residence at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice 205 North Street Suite 400, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -