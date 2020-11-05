1/
Marvin R. Fritz
1926 - 2020
Fritz, Marvin R.
1926 - 2020
Marvin Reed Fritz was born on June 9, 1926, in Reading, PA. He peacefully went home to his Lord on November 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Maggie and Morris Fritz, siblings Elmer, Ralph, Dan, Leonard, Lorraine, and Gail. Marv is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janice Kaye Fritz; daughter, Kaye Ridolfi (Phil); son, Jim Fritz; granddaughter, Janie Madden; and many loving nieces and nephews. Marv was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict. A private inurnment will be held at our church's columbarium. A joyful celebration of his life will follow in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, OH 43220 or The Salvation Army. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view and extended obituary and to leave memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
