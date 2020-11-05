Fritz, Marvin R.
1926 - 2020
Marvin Reed Fritz was born on June 9, 1926, in Reading, PA. He peacefully went home to his Lord on November 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Maggie and Morris Fritz, siblings Elmer, Ralph, Dan, Leonard, Lorraine, and Gail. Marv is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janice Kaye Fritz; daughter, Kaye Ridolfi (Phil); son, Jim Fritz; granddaughter, Janie Madden; and many loving nieces and nephews. Marv was a member of the "Greatest Generation" and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict. A private inurnment will be held at our church's columbarium. A joyful celebration of his life will follow in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, OH 43220 or The Salvation Army. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.