Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
2213 White Road
Grove City, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church
2213 White Road
Grove City, OH
Marvin Rademan


1937 - 2019
Marvin Rademan Obituary
Rademan, Marvin
1937 - 2019
Marvin W. Rademan, age 81, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He is predeceased by his brother Wayne Rademan. Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Rademan; sisters, Annette (Ron) Bruncalla and Jeanine (Richard) Knutson; children, Jeffrey (Cathy) Rademan, Valerie (Doug) Shull and Bruce (Susan) Rademan; grandchildren, Miranda (Karthik), Alesha (Tom), Kelli, and Daniel. As well as loving friends, Eric and Karen Manske. Friends and family may visit Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10-11am with a funeral service to directly follow at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2213 White Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
