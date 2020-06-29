Marvin Romanoff

Romanoff, Marvin
Marvin S. Romanoff, born March 21, 1940 in Schenectady, NY, died June 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents Herman and Annie Romanoff, sister Aida Levi, stepdaughter Shelley Drake, and grandson Brian Drake. Survived by wife, Sharon Drake; children, Hilary and Andrew Romanoff; stepchildren, Jackie (Ed) Losoncy and Danny (Kelly) Drake; niece, Beth Levi; grandchildren, Greg (Jessica), Joey (Sabrina), Kevin, Madeline (Mason), Margaret (Jake), and Megan; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn and Frankie; and many adoring nieces, nephews and in-laws. Graduate of Yale and Yale Law School. Served 24 years on Franklin County Municipal Court. Named MADD Judge of the Year. Fifty-year member of Aladdin Shrine. Loved crossword puzzles and science fiction, Chinese food and chocolate—and his family most of all. Graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery Thursday (time later) by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends who wish may contribute in his memory to a favorite charity.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.