Street, Marvin
1956 - 2020
Marvin Earl Street, born January 29, 1956 in Silver City, Mississippi passed away May 22, 2020. He attended Linden McKinley High School and graduated from Ohio Christian University. He served in the U.S. Navy. Preceded in death by his mother Teretha Street, father Jessie Street, and sister Louwida Bryant. Survived by his family, Patricia Bradley, Arthur Street, Coreta Underwood, Lawanda Street, Arshenda Street (Mattie); special friend, Pilar Clark; and a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 1-2p.m., and live-stream service 2-3p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read full obituary, view live service, or send condolences to the Street family, please visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
1956 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.