Wesley, Marvin
1933 - 2019
Marvin D. Wesley, age 86, of Columbus, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home following an extended illness. He retired from John Deere, where he was a purchasing agent. He was a veteran of US Army and a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church. Marvin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; daughter, Angela Harris; son, Nathaniel (Myra) Bradley; grandsons, Nicholas Landers, and Nathaniel, Matthew, and Zachariah Bradley; many other relatives and friends. Private services were held with interment in Alton Cemetery. Arrangements by HEART & HOPE by SCHOEDINGER, 3030 West Broad Street. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Marvin.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019