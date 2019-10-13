|
|
Albrecht, Mary A.
1934 - 2019
Mary A. Albrecht age 84, October 12, 2019 at her residence West Park Care Center. She was a long-time member of Corpus Christi Church. Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Herbert Hackbarth, brothers, Herbert, Richard, Harry and Robert. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles "Chuck", daughters, Julie (Dave) Hoy and Joan Case, grandchildren, Alex (Giovana) Hoy, Sean Hoy, Chuckie Case and Eddie Case, numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Capital City Hospice for all of their care. Friends received Wednesday October 16, 2019 10:30 am-11:30 am at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME where Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 am Fr. Vince Nguyen, Officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Church in Mary's name. To sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019