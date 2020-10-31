Archer, Mary A.
1922 - 2020
On October 29th Mary Alice Archer, 98-year-old mother of two and long-time Westerville resident, passed away at Friendship Village in Columbus. A 1940 graduate of the Chandlersville High School, Mary attended Ohio University in 1942, majoring in primary education. Marys lifelong love of children led to teaching positions in many schools and churches. Member of the Church of the Messiah for over 45 years, where she taught and served on various church commissions. She was a presiding judge at the Westerville Board of Elections for 25 years. For 77 years she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star including the Triangle Chapter in northern Columbus where she held several roles. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Denver, her parents. John and Hattie, her sister, Beulah, her brother, Dale. She is survived by her two sons, John and Bob; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E Schrock Rd, Westerville on Tuesday, November 3rd from 5-7 PM (masks required). Her funeral service will be at Church of the Messiah, 51 N State St, Westerville on Wednesday, November 4th at 10:00 AM. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:30 PM at Chandlersville Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Marys name to the Church of the Messiah Memorial Fund or the American Cancer Society
