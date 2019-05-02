|
|
Myers, Mary A.
1924 - 2019
Mary A. Myers, age 94, of Lancaster, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Pickering House. Born June 24, 1924 in Pickerington to the late Richard W. and Faye L. (Brown) Schumacher, she was a graduate of Pickerington High School. She was retired from Anchor Hocking (Standard Glass Plant) and was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and the Quilt Charms of Olivedale, was a founding member of their charity quilt group, and was a member of Crossroads Quilt Group. She is survived by daughters, Alice Stevens and Nancy Moore; grandchildren, Scott (Rose) Stevens, Kendra Kimbrough, Kimberly Stevens, and Merri-lee Hook; 10 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Georgia) Schumacher; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands Archie O. Snider in 1971, Wayne Notestone, and Earl Myers, brother Richard W. Schumacher, Jr. and sisters Grace Wood and Dorothy Faldt. Friends may visit 11 am-1 pm Thursday, May 9 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Interment Betzer Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Mary's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019