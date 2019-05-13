|
|
Wilson, Mary A.
Mary Ann Wilson, age 68, of Orient, OH, went to Heaven on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Columbus, OH to Olive and the late Eugene T. Wilson she was a graduate of Plains High School Mt. Sterling, Class of 1968 and the Columbus Business University. Mary Ann was a medical secretary in many doctor offices in Columbus and Mt. Sterling. She was the longtime medical secretary for Dr. Wong's office in Mt. Sterling. Mary loved her family and her nieces and nephews she loved as her own. She loved concerts, music, the beach, shopping at yard sales and being with her family. Preceded in death by her father Eugene T. Wilson, she is survived by her mother, Olive Wilson of Mt. Sterling; life partner and love of her life, Bob Brainard of Orient; daughter, Holly (Joe) Stage of Orient; granddaughters, Blair (Benjamin Imburgia) Brainard of Hilliard and Caitlyn Stage of Vandalia; great granddaughter, Olivia Fultz of Vandalia; brothers, Bob (Carol) Wilson of Mt. Sterling, Jim (Vicky) Wilson of Grove City and David (Ann) Wilson of Columbus; several nieces and nephews; special aunt and best friend, Helen (Bob) Perry of Mt. Sterling; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Pam "Sue" Huffman for all her loving help and care for Mary. Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Wednesday at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main St., Mt. Sterling, OH 43143, where Funeral Service will be held 11 am Thursday, May 16, 2019. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to Mary's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019