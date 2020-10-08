1/
Mary Alatsis
1938 - 2020
Alatsis, Mary
1938 - 2020
Mary Kyriaki Alatsis, passed away on October 5, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Gahanna, surrounded by her family. Calling hours will be Monday, October 12, from 11am-Noon, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St., Columbus. Funeral services will immediately follow at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral or The Ohio State University's Buckeyethon (pediatric cancer) at the following link: go.osu.edu/btabby. FOR A MORE DETAILED OBITUARY VISIT WWW.SCHOEDINGER.COM.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral,
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
