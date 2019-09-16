|
|
Alexander, Mary "Jackie"
A fighter to the end, Mary "Jackie" Alexander, age 88, a long-time resident of the Columbus area, died Saturday, the 14th of September 2019 at the Kobacker House. Even Beatrice, the fluffy white bunny at her bedside, was a target. Preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Alonzo Hudnell, and her two sisters Glenna Legg and Janet Miller. Mom is survived by her four children and their spouses, Julie and Dave Stein, Julio and Sue Alexander, Jodi and Alan Pollock and JoEllen Byrne; along with 4 grandchildren, Justin, Samantha, Julio and Andi. Honoring Mary's wishes a closed casket viewing will be held on Thursday at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, at 1068 S. High St. in Columbus, from 4-8pm. Graveside service 10am Friday at St. Joseph Cemetery, with procession leaving the funeral home at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to NAMI, [email protected] . "Every new beginning comes from another beginning's end." To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019