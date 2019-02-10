Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
1925 - 2019
Mary Ann Armstrong Obituary
Armstrong, Mary Ann
1925 - 2019
Mary Ann (Clifford) Armstrong, age 93, of Westerville, passed away Saturday, February 9th at home surrounded by family. She was born to the late John and Mary Agnes Clifford. Preceded in death by her son, Robert Armstrong, as well as siblings Dorothy, Jack, Betty and Bill. Survived by her son, Edward (Elizabeth)Armstrong, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Retired from the Ohio State Racing Commission. Fondly referred to as "Mrs. Eddy" by many. As a single parent, she devoted her life to security and happiness for her two sons. She will leave behind a legacy for always helping family and friends when in need. She received her happiness through those efforts. We give special thanks to her caregiver, Ali Brunton and Hospice of Central Ohio for all of your love and support you have given to Mary and her family. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Wednesday 9-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.. Interment Otterbein Cemetery. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019
