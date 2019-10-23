The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Mary Ann Harris


1925 - 2019
Harris, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Harris, born to Charles and Beatrice Petty on August 16, 1925, the youngest of five children, died suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Mary Ann had strength of character, goodness, a great sense of humor and the ability to see the bright side of almost any situation. Mary Ann also loved a good game of poker. Mary Ann graduated from North High School in 1943. She married Dalton Harris in 1945 and they had 4 children together. She was proud to work for Beeline Fashions, the Harley Hotel and lastly Glassworks Plus. But, she was first and foremost a mom. She is predeceased by her parents, sibling Dalton Harris, daughters Peggy Boggess and Patti Floyd and so many dear friends. She is survived by her daughter, Candace (Walter) Chambers; and son, Richard (Vickie) Harris; grandchildren, Andi, Linley, Steve, and Ryan; 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, where family will receive friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . To leave condolences or a share memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
