Hoffman, Mary Ann
1926 - 2019
Mary Kline Hoffman, of Wayne Township, died May 28, 2019, at Berger Hospital. She was born August 19, 1926, the daughter of David E. and Stella Murphy Kline in North Union Township, Ross County. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, William A. "Bill" Hoffman Jr., who died in 2017. She is survived by their children, W. Andrew (Norma Sims) Hoffman III of Pepper Pike, Ohio, Jill Hoffman Gasper (Joseph) of Dublin, Ohio and John D. (Deborah Butler) Hoffman of Circleville. She was the proud grandmother of five, William Andrew (Lindsay Schroeder) Hoffman IV of San Francisco, California, Holly Hoffman Kirkpatrick (Jeremy) of Washington, D.C., Keeley Sims Hoffman of Chicago, Illinois, Kelsey Paige Hoffman of Richmond, Virginia, Brooke Elizabeth Hoffman (fiancé, Michael Boone Jr.) of Arnold, Maryland; and great granddaughter, Quinn Maelan Hoffman of San Francisco, California. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Joan Theado of Circleville and Barbara Hoffman of Cincinnati; and brother-in-law, James E. Peters of Circleville; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings George Kline, Richard Kline, Kathryn Clark, Matilda Peck Thomas, Charles Kline, Martha Jane Peters, and John Kline. Mary enjoyed spending time with her twin sister Martha and volunteering and working in the community. Mary often entered baking and fruit and vegetable competitions at the Pickaway County Fair and the Circleville Pumpkin Show. She was honored with winning Grand Champion Cake at the 100th anniversary of the Pumpkin Show in 2006. Family and friends will be received Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with a Rosary prayer at 4 p.m. A service will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 134 W. Mound Street, with Rev. Fr. Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. The family is grateful for the care given by The Wyngate, Berger Hospital and Berger Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Church or the Circleville City School Foundation. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019