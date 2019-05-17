|
Hrabley, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Hrabley, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 6, 2019 at Wesley Glen Retirement Community. She was raised in Worthington, Ohio and graduated from Bishop Watterson High School. She worked at The Ohio State University for many years. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents Betty and Frank Hrabley, her brother Daniel Hrabley and her sister Barbara Hrabley. She is survived by her sister, Miriam (Brian) Chappell of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A memorial service is planned at Wesley Glen, 5155 N High St, Columbus, Ohio on June 1 at 10:30 am. Online condolences can be sent to edwardsfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019