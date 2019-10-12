|
Poling, Mary Ann
1943 - 2019
Mary Ann Poling (Adams), age 76, of Hilliard, OH and loving wife of Robert H. Poling, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Mary was the only daughter of the late William and Eva (Liberatore) Ubbing of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, John J. Adams, and Mary's dear sister-in-law, Sally Ubbing. Mary is survived by and greatly missed by her loving husband of 17 months, Robert H. Poling; her four Adams boys and their families: Michael (and Mie), Mark (and Stephanie), Luke (and Christine), and John (and Donette); her stepdaughter Karen Poling and husband Brad Evans; eleven grandchildren whom she dearly loved; her elder brother John Ubbing; and many close friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Columbus, OH, Mary graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1961 and then from The Ohio State University in 1965. In 1965, Mary also wedded John J. Adams and began her teaching career at Our Lady of Peace School where she was a teacher for most of her 50-year career in the Catholic Diocese of Columbus. Mary was active in the Catholic Church and was a parishioner at St. Elizabeth Church where she had many good friends. She was a lay minister at Friendship Village and was a friend to anyone in need. On May 11, 2018, she married fellow parishioner Robert H. Poling, and they lived very happily together in loving marriage until her passing. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where prayer vigil will begin at 7 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., with inurnment immediately following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery with Reverend William L. Arnold as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which she supported. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Nov. 18, 2019