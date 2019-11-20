|
|
Roberts, Mary Ann
1941 - 2019
Mary Ann Roberts, age 77, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away November 19, 2019. She was born December 11, 1941 in Columbus, OH to the late William and Marjorie Jackson. After graduating from Mifflin High School, she worked at Battelle for 38 years as an executive secretary, retiring in 2010. Mary Ann cherished her 30 years of teaching young children Sunday School at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, attending church, playing golf, going to OSU Buckeyes football and basketball games, and watching her grandsons, who she loved and was extremely proud of, play football, basketball, and baseball (she missed very few games). Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Zona, brothers Jack and Marvin, and her beautiful daughter Julie. Mary Ann is survived by her best friend and devoted husband of 56 years, Don Roberts; son, Doug (Sue) Roberts; grandsons, Kevin and Justin Roberts; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may visit 4-7pm on Monday, November 25, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A memorial service will begin at 11am on Tuesday, November 26, at the funeral home. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In honor of Mary Ann's devotion to teaching Sunday School, donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Children's Ministry, 80 E. Markison Street, Columbus, OH 43207. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019