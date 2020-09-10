Rollins, Mary Ann
1935 - 2020
Mary Ann Rollins, age 85. Sunrise June 16, 1935 and Sunset August 26, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 9AM; PRIVATE Visitation 10AM; and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream www.1stchurch.net
and offer condolences to the ROLLINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com