Schneider, Mary Ann
1924 - 2019
Mary Ann Schneider, age 95, born January 9, 1924, died September 7, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Edwin J. and Barbara O., brothers John J. "Jack" (Peg), Edmund and (Rita), James A. "Jim" (Irene), special nephew David, great niece Lindsey. Also preceded in death by dearest and best friends Mary Graham and Betty Ann McShane. Survived by nephew, Michael Schneider, who cared for Mary Ann's every need without question; his brother, Stephen who helped in any way he could; special niece, Barbara Sabo who was a special long distance support and personally assisted when she visited in Columbus; special nephew, James D., who answered any urgent call; nephews and nieces, Dan and Julie, John and Nina, and Theresa and Lisa, all were there whenever they could help. Mary Ann's close friend from church, Minda Li, was also very dear and so appreciated. Also surviving are numerous great nieces and great nephews. A 1942 graduate of Holy Rosary grade school, she was taught by the Franciscan sisters of Stella Niagara New York. Mary Ann retired from Saint Ann's hospital after many years of service. She was a long time member of Saint Elizabeth Parish. Friends received Wednesday, September 18, 5-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Procession from Maeder-Quint to cemetery departs at 9:30 am on September 19 with Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery. Burial to follow. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019