Mary Ann Vaeth
Vaeth, Mary Ann
1951 - 2020
Mary Ann Vaeth, age 68, of Demorest GA passed away on May 4, 2020 of lung cancer. As the only daughter, Mary Ann was always known to the family as Sis. She was born in Houston, TX and was a 1969 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She is preceded in death by parents Dr. Edward and Mary Ann (Holt) Vaeth as well as brother Rev. Thomas E. Vaeth and step mother Mary Lou Vaeth. She is survived by brothers Michael (Karen) of Columbus, Patrick (Sharon) of Gainesville GA and step sister Linda Shrigley (Phil) of Ocala FL. Mary Ann felt that she had lived a wonderful, full life and was ready to go home to all the blessings and love God has promised. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Joseph Cemetery
