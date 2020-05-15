Vaeth, Mary Ann

1951 - 2020

Mary Ann Vaeth, age 68, of Demorest GA passed away on May 4, 2020 of lung cancer. As the only daughter, Mary Ann was always known to the family as Sis. She was born in Houston, TX and was a 1969 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She is preceded in death by parents Dr. Edward and Mary Ann (Holt) Vaeth as well as brother Rev. Thomas E. Vaeth and step mother Mary Lou Vaeth. She is survived by brothers Michael (Karen) of Columbus, Patrick (Sharon) of Gainesville GA and step sister Linda Shrigley (Phil) of Ocala FL. Mary Ann felt that she had lived a wonderful, full life and was ready to go home to all the blessings and love God has promised. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store