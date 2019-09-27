|
Vargo (Casey), Mary Ann
1939 - 2019
Mary Ann Vargo, age 80, Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born April 23, 1939 in Columbus to the late Francis and Stella Casey. 1956 Graduate of St. Mary High School in German Village. She was selected Maiden of Roses at the Park of Roses her senior year. In 1971, Mary Ann along with her husband Julius founded Vargo Companies. Member of Saints Simon and Jude Parish, The Buckeye Club, and The O.S.U. Alumni Club. Mary Ann had a passion and love for horses and was also a member of the A.Q.H.A. She also enjoyed traveling. Preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Bond, brothers William, Michael, and Joseph Casey. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Julius; daughter, Juliann (Paul) Blanks; son, Mike Vargo (Sandy); grandchildren, Allison Papp, Geoffrey Fourman, Jason (Mary) Bond, Lauren (Josh) Hamby, Meghan Bond (Jason), Caitlin (John) Wilt, Natalie Vargo, Tyler Wells; nine great grandchildren; brothers, John (Charlene) Casey, Tom (Blanche) Casey and Pat (Carole) Casey; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Prayer Service 7:30pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Mary Church, German Village. Private burial later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice or St. Mary Capital Campaign. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019