Mary Ann (Schreick) Whiteman


1922 - 2020
Whiteman, Mary Ann (Schreick)
1922 - 2020
Mary Ann (Schreick) Whiteman, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First Community Village. Mary Ann grew up in Bexley attending Holy Rosary High School, was a long time resident of Upper Arlington and parishioner of St. Agatha Church. Preceded in death by her husband Carl Whiteman, parents Susan and Frank Schreick, brothers Tom, Joe and Frank Schreick, sister Ruth McGovern. Survived by children and spouses, Linda (Mark) Uhrenholt of Walnut Creek, CA., Diane Amos of Lewisburg, OH, Mike Whiteman of Columbus, OH, Jim (Cindy) Whiteman of Avon Lake, OH and Carol Whiteman of Raleigh, NC; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friends. Mary Ann attended St. Mary's of the Springs College and will be long remembered for her love of family, friends and 50+ years enjoying 'The Cottage' at Indian Lake. The family expresses thanks to the caregivers at Roxbury Cottages in First Community Village. In lieu of flowers, do something nice for someone whether it be a stranger, friend or loved one. Mary Ann will know and smile. A Memorial Mass and Gathering will be held on a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2020
