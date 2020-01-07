|
|
Wolfe (Kopp), Mary Ann
1935 - 2019
Mary Ann Matheney Kopp Wolfe, (MAMKW), age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH. Mary Ann was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 31, 1935, the daughter of Anna Lou (Sims) and Wilfred Thurman Matheney. She was a 1953 graduate of Perrysburg High School and 1956 graduate of Flower Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo. During her nursing career she worked as an industrial nurse with Owens-Illinois and then for Dr. Fraser, Baldoni, Domini & Schneider in Perrysburg and Dr. Robert Kuhn in Columbus. She was a former member of Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg and current member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley. Mary Ann enjoyed thrifting and playing Euchre and Bunko. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and especially loved being "Granny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved first husband of 10 years, Orlan F. Kopp in 1966 and her beloved second husband of 40 years, Thomas A. Wolfe in 2018; in-laws Elmer A. and Lida A. (Kazmaier) Kopp and Arthur H. and Grace C. Wolfe. She is survived by her children, Nelson (Linda) Kopp, Matt (Linda) Wolfe, Brad (Judy) Kopp, Beth (Gregg) Suver, Bethany (Mick) Merz, Lida (Mike) Ryan, Amy Wolfe Lovins and Jon Wolfe; her grandchildren, Jennifer Wolfe (Stacey Salyers), Melissa (Mike) Crawford, Andrea (Josh) Cywinski, Christopher Kopp, Jeremy (Christie) Kopp, Noah Ryan, Kellin Ryan, Emily Suver, Ethan Suver, Thomas and Emma Wolfe and their mother, Sue, Lucas and Alexa Lovins and their father, Mike; her great-grandchildren, Isabella Crawford, Cora Cywinski, Jack Crawford, Sophia Kopp, Hazel Cywinski and Eloise Kopp; sister, Sally S. Craden; nephews, Michael (Diane) Craden and Scott Craden; sister-in-law, Norma Wolfe; niece, Judy Ryan and nephew, Mike Wolfe; and very special family friend, Bob Shank. Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main St., Bexley, OH 43209, where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Pastors Tim Iseringhausen and Denny Asp officiating. An additional visitation will be held 2-6pm Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, OH. Graveside service will be held at 11am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020