Young, Mary Ann
1950 - 2020
Mary Ann Young, 70, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born May 11, 1950 in Beckley, West Virginia to the late James and Ruth E. McCormick. Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband, William Young; siblings, Sue Persinger and Norman McCormick; children, Gay Alicia Young and William Young II; grandchildren, William Young III and James Young. Mary Ann loved helping people, especially in her career as a nurse. She graduated from Mount Caramel Nursing School. She was an avid reader and had a bright presence in the lives of others, she will be deeply missed. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER EAST FUNERAL HOME, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Visit www.schoedinger.com
