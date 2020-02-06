Home

Mary Anne Erwin


1945 - 2020
Mary Anne Erwin Obituary
Mary Anne Erwin, 74, passed peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on February 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Helen Dowling. Survived by her husband of 52 years, George E. Erwin; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Laura Erwin; grandsons, Cayden and Elijah; brother, William L. Musser and his wife, Judy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She loved to eat out, shop and collect things and things and things. She was always a good neighbor thanks to her mother's teachings. Per Mary Anne's wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes buried at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
