Oestreich, Ph.D., Dr. Mary Anne
1935 - 2020
Dr. Mary Anne Oestreich, Ph. D., age 84, of Worthington, Ohio, died April 13, 2020, having lived a fruitful and happy life. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Esther Mattson and Richard Roth. Survivors include brothers Richard and Fred; daughter Jill (Scott); son Joe (Kate); grandchildren Liam, Seth, Beckett, and Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother James and sisters Patricia and Jean. A graduate of Mount Mary College in Milwaukee (B.A. '63), the University of Wisconsin – Madison (M.S. '69), and the Ohio State University (Ph. D. '84), Mary Anne spent her life and career working to better the lives of others. At her core, she was an educator. She worked as an elementary grades teacher in Wisconsin, an adult education instructor at Columbus Technical Institute (now Columbus State Community College), and taught English as a Second Language for various refugee settlement and social services organizations. She also spent five years teaching English in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Mary Anne loved opera, Agatha Christie novels, and Masterpiece Theatre. She was always willing to open her door to strays and misfits. She could often be seen walking through Worthington with a rescue dog only she could love, wearing a bright smile, greeting everyone she passed, and humming "Skip to My Lou" or some other ditty. There was a seat at her table for anyone without a place to go for Thanksgiving, be it a student, refugee, friend, or colorful character from the neighborhood. She had a feisty sense of humor, was a devout pacifist, and had a knack for seeing the best in people—with the notable exception of hypocritical, self-dealing politicians, who would be on the receiving end of her many handwritten (in perfect Zaner-Bloser cursive) letters to the editor. If she were writing this obituary, she would surely say about her own life what she said after so many occasions: "Oh, boy! Didn't we have fun?" A celebratory service will be held at some point in the future. In lieu of memorial contributions, please contribute as Mary Anne would: by doing something thoughtful for somebody else. Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020