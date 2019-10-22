|
BOLLOTTI-KASLER, Mary B.
1929 - 2019
Mary Bessie Bollotti-Kasler, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Columbus, OH, which she called home all her Life. She was born on January 17, 1929, on Pennsylvania Ave., to Frank Bollotti and Mary Louise Churches. She grew up in what later became known as the Short North area of the city where she attended St. Peter's Catholic School, St. Mary's of the Springs H.S., and graduated from Sacred Heart H.S. She developed her beautiful penmanship with the assistance of the Good Sisters through these years. She worked many years as an executive secretary and retired from The State of OH/Dept. of Development, working with Small Cities Programs, The Heart of It All, and Meeting Planner during the administration of Governor Celeste. She was very active in the local and national chapters of SGMP (Society of Government Meeting Planners), serving in many capacities. Mary had a ZEST for Life! She worked hard and played harder. She loved entertaining, the theatre, dancing, cooking, traveling, sewing, crocheting, flower arranging, crossword puzzles, shopping, cheering on the Buckeyes, hosting familia gatherings and holiday dinners and all things Italian. Her Epic Halloween Parties were most memorable. Many of Mary's friends affectionately called her Proud Mary and like her signature song she kept on rolling until Dementia slowed her stride. Mary could not have agreed more that her girls, Vicki, Terri and Wendi were like the rule of 3's which states "that things that come in 3's could not be any more appealing!" Three daughters, Victoria L. Kilbury, Teresa L. Frazier and Wendi L. (Curt) Brasfield survive their Mother. They treasure the strong work ethic that she possessed and passed down; embrace her philosophy to be the best you can be in all Life experiences; and lead by her example championing a culture of inclusion and diversity within the workplace and beyond. Additionally, their adoring Nonna is survived by her grandchildren, Cortney and husband Adam, Jordan and wife Courtney Smith, Kara and husband Brian Mallory and Michael and wife Sara Velordi; and her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Payton Mallory and Lennox Smith Kilbury; her nephews and their families cherish her fun loving Spirit and when asked what size of cake they would like, they always respond an "Aunt Mary Sliver." Very recently Mary was preceded in death by her Sissy and Bro, her only sibling and sister, Patricia Ann and her husband, Frank. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, family will receive friends friends from 2-3 p.m., with a Prayer Service beginning at 3 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212). Mary has called The Eason House her Home for the past nine years where she has received quality care in a residential setting along with Grace Hospice Care. In lieu of of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Hospice or the , Central Ohio Chapter in Mary's Memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019