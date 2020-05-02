Mary Belle Helsten
1925 - 2020
Helsten, Mary Belle
1925 - 2020
Mary Belle Helsten, age 94, a retired teacher from Harding Academy in Searcy Arkansas, passed away on May 1, 2020 at home, surrounded by love, with her daughter, son-in-law and pets. Mary was born on August 22, 1925 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to the late Theodore and Nellie (Wiseman) Garner. She was married to the late Robert Helsten for over 72 years. Originally from Calico Rock, she received her undergraduate degree from Harding University, where she met her beloved husband. She and her husband did mission work in Germany for 6 years before they moved to Searcy, Arkansas, where they lived for 51 years ( Mary, teaching 28 of those years). They shared a life of love and enjoyed many friends and students from Harding University. Mary was a favorite teacher of many fourth and fifth graders at the Academy. She was known for reading The Chronicles of Narnia and A Wrinkle in Time to her class each year. Since 2008, Mary and her (recently deceased husband) lived in Columbus with their daughter and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Vince) Helsten Petrella; son, Robert A. Helsten M.D. (friend, Gladys Hardin); nephews, Alan Garner; Tim Bachmann; nieces, Mary Nell (Graner) Francis, Barbara (Garner) Williams; grandchildren, Robert Lyle Dotson, Carlo Helsten, Julia (Barnhart) Helsten, and Adam Scott Helsten; great-grandchildren, Addison Dotson, Rose and Giancarlo Helsten, Masyn, Leghtyn and Logan Barnhart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harding University or the College Church of Christ in Searcy, Arkansas or Mt. Carmel Hospice. The burial will be held in Searcy, Arkansas. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
