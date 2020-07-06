Bello, Mary
Mary Sophia Bello was born in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, September 9, 1936 to parents Diego and Bonaria (Betzu) Bello. She passed from this life into eternity on June 23, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was retired from Mary Kay and Time Warner. Mary also worked for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Mary is survived by her loving sister, Angela Laessle; nephews and nieces, Richard Bello and his wife, Beverly, Tina Patterson and her husband, Phil, Jack Laessle and his wife, Melanie, Dick Bello and his wife, Geanie and Mike Bello. She was preceded in death by her parents Diego and Bonaria and siblings Demetria, Dino and Briggi Bello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2700 W. Spring Creek Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75023 with Father Bruce Bradley as Celebrant. Committal will follow in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary's name be made to Minnie's Food Pantry https://minniesfoodpantry.org/donate/
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/TX775/22698
or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church Building Fund https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/TX775/33018
. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be streamed live from the church: https://youtu.be/kwQcX6jHfBQ
. To leave condolence messages for the family, please visit https://www.affoplano.com/obituary/mary-bello