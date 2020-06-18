Berendt, OSF, Mary
Sister Mary Berendt, a native of the Buckeye State, was born in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Anthony and Marguerite (Marioth) Berendt. She was a member of St. Mary Parish in German Village. Raised with two brothers, Joseph and Rev. James Berendt and three sisters, Catherine Oestreicher, Rita Miller and Dorothy Campbell, Mary was introduced to the Joliet Franciscans while attending St. Mary Parish Grade School and High School. Sister Mary was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate for 63 years. Sister Mary received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the College of St. Francis (now University of St. Francis) in Joliet, Illinois. She furthered her education at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois with a Master of Science Degree in Education. Sister Mary began her ministry in education at St. Paul the Apostle School in Joliet, Illinois, teaching grade 5. After teaching in Illinois for 14 years, Sister Mary returned to Columbus, Ohio to teach 8th grade at Corpus Christi Grade School. She also taught at St. Philip the Apostle and ministered as a tutor at Holy Spirit and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Schools. In 2015, Sister Mary returned to Joliet, taking up residence at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home (OLA). She was very active in her retirement. She loved to make other people happy and spent her days driving her scooter around the halls of OLA visiting residents and staff members and putting a smile on many faces. Due to the restrictions of the COVID Virus there will be no wake for Sister Mary Berendt. She will be interred in the Congregation's plot at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Sister Mary Berendt at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, 1433 Essington Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Joliet, IL is in charge of arrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.