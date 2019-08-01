|
Bergunzi, Mary
Mary Bergunzi, age 65, unexpectedly July 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her sister Regina Messer and niece Angel Messer. Survived by mother, Marie and father, Lester; sons, Lester (Connie) Bergunzi, Shawn and Ralph Colvin; sisters, Christina Cooke, Leslie and Nicole Moreland and Vicki Meadows; grandchildren, Courtney, Andrea, Lester Jr., Destiny, Leland, Jimmy, Mikey, Jordan, Cierra and Randy; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 2-5 pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., service to follow at 5pm Saturday. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019