Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mary Bergunzi Obituary
Bergunzi, Mary
Mary Bergunzi, age 65, unexpectedly July 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her sister Regina Messer and niece Angel Messer. Survived by mother, Marie and father, Lester; sons, Lester (Connie) Bergunzi, Shawn and Ralph Colvin; sisters, Christina Cooke, Leslie and Nicole Moreland and Vicki Meadows; grandchildren, Courtney, Andrea, Lester Jr., Destiny, Leland, Jimmy, Mikey, Jordan, Cierra and Randy; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 2-5 pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., service to follow at 5pm Saturday. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019
