Blaha, Mary
1937 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Blaha, age 82, passed away early Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 at Worthington Christian Village. Preceded in death by her parents Luke and Sunny Lawler, siblings Richard (Stevie) Lawler, Sallie Parker, and Bill Lawler. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jim Blaha; daughters, Peggy (Steve) Wolock, Cindy Blaha, Sally (Joe) Mayer; grandchildren, Adam, Katy, Luke, Michael, Zach, and Josh Mayer; Michaela Blaha; and Jonathan Wolock; in-laws, H. Sheldon Parker, Mary Jane Lawler Atwood, Fran Blaha, Barbara Sasala, and Margie Keating; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Liz attended St. Mary of the Springs and earned her Associates degree from Georgetown Visitation. She attended St. Agatha School in 8th grade and remained an active member of St. Agatha Catholic Church for 70 years. She always tried to help when she saw another's need (often volunteering her daughters to help), teaching them that service to others mattered. She was an amazing Mom, wife, and homemaker, opening her heart and home to 22 foster babies (through Catholic Social Services) and numerous children that she babysat in her home. She loved family vacations, the ocean, game nights with her family, and enjoyed time spent with friends and neighbors. Liz was involved with Twig 85, Cursillo, Duplicate Bridge Clubs, and her Parkinson's support group. She lived with Parkinson's for 34 years, but she remained a tough, determined lady with a heart of gold that would do anything for you. Family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Monday, January 20 from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. (A rosary will be prayed at 5:30pm for those who would like to come early.) A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, January 21 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Road. Fr. Jonathan Wilson presiding, with interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Worthington Christian Village for all their assistance to us and their loving care of Liz. In lieu of flowers, donations in Liz's name may be made to St Agatha Catholic Church or the John Paul II Stem Cell Institute. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Liz.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020