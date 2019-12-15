Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Blankenship

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Blankenship Obituary
Blankenship, Mary
1942 - 2019
Mary Margaret (Widner) Blankenship, age 77, left this world on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Marie Widner on June 8, 1942. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Tom Widner; in-laws, Jessie and Lorine Blankenship. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Billy Gene Blankenship; special son, Glen (Penni) Widner; granddaughters, Heather (Mark) Colvin and Haley Widner; great grandchildren, Aurora and Graham; special sister in law, Shirley (Mike) Dodge, sister in law, Betty Hollar, and brother in law, Jim (Linda) Blankenship; close friends Louie Haynes, Judy Thomas, and Sam Taylor; as well as special nieces, nephews, and other good friends. Friends may call at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 until time of service at 6:00 PM. Pastor Jim Blankenship officiating. Special thanks to the Kobacker House and Dr. Sams for all of their love and care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -