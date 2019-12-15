|
|
Blankenship, Mary
1942 - 2019
Mary Margaret (Widner) Blankenship, age 77, left this world on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late James and Marie Widner on June 8, 1942. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Tom Widner; in-laws, Jessie and Lorine Blankenship. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Billy Gene Blankenship; special son, Glen (Penni) Widner; granddaughters, Heather (Mark) Colvin and Haley Widner; great grandchildren, Aurora and Graham; special sister in law, Shirley (Mike) Dodge, sister in law, Betty Hollar, and brother in law, Jim (Linda) Blankenship; close friends Louie Haynes, Judy Thomas, and Sam Taylor; as well as special nieces, nephews, and other good friends. Friends may call at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 until time of service at 6:00 PM. Pastor Jim Blankenship officiating. Special thanks to the Kobacker House and Dr. Sams for all of their love and care.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019