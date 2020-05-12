Bowen, Mary
1930 - 2020
Mary L. Bowen, age 90, of Lithopolis, Ohio died May 11, 2020 at Altercare of Canal Winchester. Born February 24, 1930 in Columbus but resided in Lithopolis since 1960. She graduated from White Cross Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and worked her entire nursing career at White Cross and Riverside Methodist Hospital until she retired in 1996. Preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth; daughter, Beth Ann Bolen; second husband, Barker and son, Charles "Chuck" Bowen. Survived by children and beloved caregivers, son, Herbert of Columbus; daughter, Tammy (Patrick) Murfield of Amanda; grandchildren, Charles (Jennifer) Bowen, Ashley (Jason) Casey and Mary Beth Bowen; great grandchildren, Landon Bowen, Emma Bowen; sister, Harriet Neiser of Wadsworth, OH; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside-White Cross School of Nursing. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.