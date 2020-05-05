Bowens, Mary

Mary Opal Bowens "Ned", 89, of Palm Harbor, Florida, went to be with the Lord May 2, 2020. Mary was born April 9, 1931 to Doris Rainier. She is preceded in death by her mother in 2013, brother Billy Bowens, and nephew Tim Bowens. Survived by nieces, Debbie Massie, and Kathy (Joe) Davis;.nephews, Mike Bowens, and Matt Bowens; several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. Including Annie (Mike) Parham. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to mikebowens42@aol.com



